Yasur Volcanic Alert remains at Level 2

“The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2,” the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) said.

“New observations on the ground suggest that the Yasur volcanic activity emits plumes of volcanic gases and/or ash.

“With this current activity with presence of volcanic gases and/or volcanic ash around the summit crater, the danger zone remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone.

According to the VMGD, the activity consists of ongoing explosions with gas plumes and/or volcanic ash. Some explosions remain intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the summit crater.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has been at Level 2 since 18 October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘Major level of unrest; Danger zone remains at 600 m around the volcanic cone. With this current volcanic activity.

Yasur is well known and the most frequently visited of Vanuatu’s volcanoes.

The active cone is largely contained within the small Yenkahe caldera, and is one of the youngest Holocenes volcano (11 700 years to present) of Vanuatu.

The VMGD is advising all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public that with this current activity and the presence of volcanic gases and/or ash plumes around the crater, the danger zone (Danger Zone A) remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone.