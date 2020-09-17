Yosef reappointed Vanuatu’s Chief Registrar of Trademarks

Yosef was previously appointed as the Registrar in 2016 based in the Ministry of Trades, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business.

Yosef has helped to shape the brand of the entity during his first term in office.

He will be occupying the position for another three years.

Yosef received his new appointment letter from the Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Trades, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business, Roy Mickey Joy.

He was chosen out of a four interviewed applicants, said the DG.

Vanuatu, as a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) established its IPO in 2012 after the Parliament passed laws covering patents, trade marks, designs, copyright, geographical indications and circuit layouts.

IPO is committed to administering these international laws in trade and related rights and geographical indication of source.

Despite it’s new with limited staff, Vanuatu’s IPO has been leading the pacific with its achievements so far such as passing laws in parliament.

Photo supplied Caption: DG Roy Mickey Joy (left) hands over the reappointment letter to Chief Registrar Britten Yosef