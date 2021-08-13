Youth contribution acknowledged as Vanuatu celebrates International Youth Day | Loop Vanuatu

Ruben complimented young people as well as acknowledged the challenges that they are facing during International Youth Day celebrations yesterday.

“We must value young people for who they are and of what they are capable of. Let us appreciate the youth energy they have because they are the ones that will be our leaders for tomorrow. I would also like to say that young people are our strongest blessing within our societies and they always have the power to make change if only they are fully supported”, Ruben said.

This year’s International Youth Day theme is “Transforming Food systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” with the aim of highlighting that the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

The theme also highlights the importance of why young people must be engaged in transforming youth systems.

In Port Vila, the Port Vila City Youth Council in partnership with Vanuatu National Youth Council; Youth Challenge Vanuatu; Vanuatu Climate Change Action Network; Transparency International Vanuatu; Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; Vanuatu Family Health Association and Wan Smol Bag organised a panel discussion with awareness from different government agency and NGOs, to commemorate the IYD.

Provincial and Municipal Youth Councils have their own programmes for their respective councils that will be celebrated throughout the country.

Photo supplied Caption: Panellists at the panel discussion organised for International Youth Day