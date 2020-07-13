Consultation on Vanuatu's Coordination Processes for Development and Climate Finance

The workshop was led by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and attended by government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MFEM) and the Ministry of Climate Change (MCCA), together with representatives of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). The discussions were part of a Green Climate Fund (GCF) funded project which aims at enhancing Vanuatu’s ability to seek accreditation and direct access to the GCF.

According to Jerry Lapi, Director of the Department of Strategic Policy, Planning and Aid Coordination (DSPPAC), “It is important for Vanuatu to coordinate development funding and climate finance through a whole-of-government approach that is efficient and effective”. Mr Lapi also noted that “This project is timely with the recent 2021 Budget Policy Priorities submitted to the Council of Ministers which highlight the need for the government to strengthen the coordination of donor resources in-line with national objectives”.

Paul Kaun, GGGI Senior Programme Officer in Vanuatu, said that the discussions at the workshop provide the basis to “build on the progress already made through existing coordination mechanisms such as the Government Investment Program (GIP) and sector-specific mechanisms such as the National Advisory Board (NAB) on Climate Change Disaster Risk Reduction (CCDRR)”.

He continued to mention that GGGI is also supporting the Government of Vanuatu in the implementation of this GCF Readiness Project, which aims to support the accreditation of MFEM, first as a delivery partner for Readiness, and then a full Nationally Accredited Entity, with the MCCA as the cooperating Executing Entity.

The Republic of Vanuatu became a member of GGGI in 2014 and commenced its GGGI program in 2015 with a focus on incorporating green growth into national planning and sectoral strategies and policies. Vanuatu’s National Sustainable Development Plan 2016-2030 (NSDP) includes numerous goals and policies that are aligned to the principles of green growth, stating that “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach is needed to promote sustainability, eradicate poverty, and to enhance well-being and happiness”.

