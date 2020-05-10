 

TRBR Social Club donates food to Pentecost

BY: Loop Pacific
20:09, May 10, 2020
The newly established Social Club of Telecommunications, Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator (TRBR) of Vanuatu donated food to Pentecost community, following massive devastation caused by TC Harold in April.

A team representing the TRBR Social Club  handed over the donation to members of Port Vila/Pentecost Mwebalehan community at Anabrou in Port Vila.

President of TRBR Social Club, Ritchie Melve confirmed that a similar donation of aid will be made in the coming weeks to other communities that have been severely affected by TC Harold.

Items donated included rice, sugar, biscuit crackers and noodles.

TRBR Social Club was established a few months ago. This is the first donation of its kind to the community affected by a natural disaster in Vanuatu.

Other islands in the northern part of Vanuatu that have been badly affected by TC Harold, include Santo/Malo/Aore, Malekula and Ambrym.

Photo supplied Caption: TRBR Social club members handing over donations to  Port Vila/Pentecost Mwebalehan community

     

Vanuatu
TC Harold assistance
Telecommunications
Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator (TRBR)
Author: 
Tensly Sumbe
