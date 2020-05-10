TRBR Social Club donates food to Pentecost

A team representing the TRBR Social Club handed over the donation to members of Port Vila/Pentecost Mwebalehan community at Anabrou in Port Vila.

President of TRBR Social Club, Ritchie Melve confirmed that a similar donation of aid will be made in the coming weeks to other communities that have been severely affected by TC Harold.

Items donated included rice, sugar, biscuit crackers and noodles.

TRBR Social Club was established a few months ago. This is the first donation of its kind to the community affected by a natural disaster in Vanuatu.

Other islands in the northern part of Vanuatu that have been badly affected by TC Harold, include Santo/Malo/Aore, Malekula and Ambrym.

Photo supplied Caption: TRBR Social club members handing over donations to Port Vila/Pentecost Mwebalehan community