Vanuatu’s Sanma and Torba provinces sign MOU for cooperation

The two provincial councils agreed to establish common bylaws and strategies to administer compliance in each jurisdiction; exchange resource resources socially, economically and administratively; exchange resources on welfare of citizens and utilize citizens in civil awareness.

The Torba and Sanma Provincial Councils also agreed to negotiate and establish joint investment initiatives; and establish strategies to mitigate climate change issues, natural and man-made and or conflict resolutions.

The MOU reinforces ongoing dialogue and relationship in ensuring that any differences or conflicts that may arise between the two northern provinces is address peacefully and resolve in good faith.

The Secretary General (SG) of Sanma, Albert Ruddley SG of Torba Province, Reynolds Surmat, President of Sanma Province, Thomas Vora, and President of Torba Province, Edmon Sovan, put pen to paper for the MOU in the presence of the Director of the Department of Local Authorities, presidents and SGs of other provincial councils, mayors, clerks and staff of provincial councils.

The Sanma and Torba Provincial Councils share common scenarios of development aspirations and challenges.

This MOU acts as a guideline to safeguard their autonomy, thus paving ways for a platform where common interest are embraces and cherished.

Torba is the northern most province of Vanuatu and perhaps the least developed with an estimated population of 10, 161.

It has two groups of islands which are the Banks Group and Torres Group comprising of 11 islands.

Sanma Provincial Council hosts the Luganville Municipal Council, which is the gateway of northern Vanuatu.

Sanma covers three main islands and several islets.

Photo supplied Caption: SANMA president Thomas Vora signs the MOU