Vanuatu youths encouraged to celebrate International Youth Day

The Port Vila Municipal Youth Council President, John Botleng is urging young people in Port Vila and surrounding areas of Efate to join other youth councils to commemorate IYD which will be held at the Feiawa Park (Sea Front).

The theme for IYD is ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’.

The programme will include a custom ceremony, cake cutting and award giving ceremony to young people who have been seen as successful youth providing services and contributing to the youth development sector for Vanuatu.

“We have identified relevant organizations and networks to nominate names of their successful youth in Port Vila who deserve to receive award from our few selected categories. We know a lot of young people are on that list and should be recognized for their service as well and we do salute them for that, however, we will award those who were highly recommended by organizations themselves. We will ensure the others will be acknowledged for their service,” Botleng said.

He has also confirmed that the 52 Youth Parliamentarians that participated in the Youth Parliament Session last month will be joining the youth crowd to celebrate as well.

Photo supplied Caption: Port Vila Municipal Youth Council President, John Botleng