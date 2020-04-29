70% decline in full-time employment in Vanuatu tourism industry

The results are compiled in a joint survey on the impact of the novel coronavirus that was conducted by the Vanuatu Tourism Office and Ministry of Tourism.

Vanuatu’s Tourism office said these businesses also reported that marketing, product development and financial management were the three main areas where they needed assistance with because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Respondents also indicated that they have significantly reduced their staff numbers in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A total reduction of 2,077 full-time employees and 214 part-time employees is reported by respondents. These reductions represent a 70% fall in full time employment, and a fall of 33% in part-time employment.

The office stated that 1,633 employees have been placed on unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, 462 on paid leave and 300 employees have been terminated.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office stated that the majority of 74% respondents have heard of the Vanuatu Government’s economic stimulus package, although a significant proportion (30%) also report that they don’t know too much about it.

The office stated that 89% of respondents also report that the Vt30,000 monthly payment offered by Government for each employee will help their business to either retain their employees, rehire them or bring them back from leave.

These were the results of the joint survey by the Vanuatu Tourism Office and the Department of Tourism on the impacts of COVID-19 on Vanuatu's tourism businesses.

The office has also done a survey on the impact of TC Harold on Vanuatu's tourism businesses.

The results of this survey will be used to inform the tourism industry recovery plan to these crises that is currently being developed by VTO and DoT together with industry partners and stakeholders.

