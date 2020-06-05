Australia provides 350 million Vatu to Vanuatu’s COVID-19 stimulus package

The package, implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, is designed to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 in Vanuatu.

At a signing ceremony witnessed by the executive of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, Minister Koanapo thanked the Australian High Commissioner for Australia’s support.

“These are unusually difficult times for all Governments. But we are thankful that the Australian Government is able to provide support to the Government and the people of Vanuatu. This money will assist with the stimulus package. The Government will be strict on audit to ensure that all monies paid through reaches the people we want to help. Our relationship goes back a long way and so much has been said about this already. The Government is thankful that the Australian Government recognises the robustness and prudence of its financial management and policies,” said Minister Koanapo

Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah de Zoeten, acknowledged MFEM’s efforts to support the private sector, which is paramount to protecting jobs for the people of Vanuatu. She also acknowledged that the stimulus package signifies a new level of cooperation between the Government of Vanuatu and the private sector.

High Commissioner de Zoeten said “the stimulus package is a powerful demonstration that protecting the livelihood of the Vanuatu people requires the government and the private sector to work together — especially in times of crisis”.

The High Commissioner added that “this grant agreement is a significant new step in the long stand-standing development partnership between Australia and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management. COVID-19 has had an enormous economic impact on the economies of Australia and Vanuatu and we will continue to work together through these challenging times”.

Photo supplied Caption: Australian High Commissioner Sarah de Zoeten exchange the new grant agreement with Vanuatu Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo