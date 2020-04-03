One suspected COVID-19 case in isolation in Vanuatu

The latest situation report released today (Friday) has also confirmed that there are no COVID-19 cases in the country.

Eight samples have been sent to Noumea, New Caledonia for testing today.

One sample is from the suspected case and the other seven samples are from individuals who displayed some symptoms but are not considered to be suspected cases because they did not fill the World Health Organisation case definition for COVID-19.

The seven samples are being tested as a precautionary measure only.

From 20 – 26 March 2020, seven samples were sent overseas for testing.

All have been negative for novel coronavirus.

One sample was from a suspected case (later confirmed negative) and the rest were taken from individuals as a precautionary measure.

According to the situation report, samples are usually only taken from individuals who fulfil the WHO case definition for COVID-19, which is to have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) plus travel or contact history.

As a precautionary measure, samples may be taken from additional individuals based on clinical suspicion.