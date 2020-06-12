Repatriation flight opportunity from Port Vila for Fiji citizens

The service (FJ1264) operated by Fiji Link will be on Saturday 13 June 2020, departing Port Vila (VLI) at 10.20am and arriving into Nadi at 1.35pm.

Guests can book tickets online at www.fijiairways.com or by calling the airline’s Reservations Centre. Guests holding unused Fiji Airways’ tickets for Port Vila-Nadi flights are also able to book themselves on this flight at no additional cost by contacting Fiji Airways Reservations with their booking reference details at hand. Limited seats are available on all evacuation and repatriation flights.

All guests are advised that only Fiji citizens (Fijian passport holders) are able to enter Fiji at this time. As with all recent evacuation flights arrivals, all arriving guests will be required to go into self-isolation at a Fijian Government-mandated facility for up to 28-days. They will not be able to go to their homes or residences. Per the directive of authorities, transit passengers cannot be uplifted on evacuation and repatriation flights to Fiji.

