Vanuatu Agriculture Department assists communities affected by COVID-19

The main tasks under this agreement include pruning of shade trees and weeding of DARD’s banana and kava multiplication plots and planting of island cabbage on the multiplication plots of Tagabe Agriculture farm.

The multiplication plot was established for the collection, maintenance and generation of planting materials of DARD selected crops.

The Director for DARD, Antoine Ravo, said, “DARD intends to provide support to communities affected by the COVID-19 situation and especially those who seek financial support.

“The DARD would like to demonstrate its commitment to associations like Tanombere.”

“With the extended COVID-19 State of Emergency, each government department must reflect on how they can better assist affected communities either directly or indirectly,” Director Ravo said.

The chairperson of Tanombere Association, Lloid Fikiasi, said, “We are in a situation where most families are apart but through our family connection and such engagement with DARD, we can support our families given the difficult situations they are currently facing.

“I acknowledge the negotiation, commitment and assistance provided by the Department of Agriculture.

“The association is more than happy to get involve in the programs that aims to put progress to the development of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity.”

Photo supplied Caption: Director Antoine Ravo (Front- right) and Tanombere Association chairman, Lloid Fikiasi (front- left) with the signed agreement.