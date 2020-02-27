Fans flock to the airport to welcome back Vanuatu’s ABM Galaxy team

The team received a standing ovation at the airport with fans lining up the Galaxy FC banners and flags to get a closer glimpse of their favourite players.

Fans continuously blew the vuvuzela celebrating the team’s milestone achievement at the pool rounds of the OFC Champions League qualifying to the quarterfinals.

Founded in Port Villa just over five years ago, it has been a rapid rise for the Vanuatu champions who faced stern tests against their Group A rivals including hosts and 2010 champions Hekari United, Hienghène Sport from New Caledonia and New Zealand domestic champions Eastern Suburbs AFC.