Live sport returns to Vanuatu with cricket triple-header

The Power House Sharks take on the Tafea Black Birds in the Women's Super League semi-final playoff this morning, with the winner to face off against the unbeaten Mele Bulls in the grand final at 1:30pm local time.

A 10-over-per-side exhibition match featuring members of the Vanuatu men's national team will act as a curtain-raiser, getting underway at 10:30am local time.

Athletes in the Melanesian country returned to regular training on 21 April after the Vanuatu government relaxed restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19, with the Melanesian country

Vanuatu Cricket CEO and men's international, Shane Deitz, said their thoughts were with everyone around the world suffering from the impacts of the coronavirus.

With the Melanesian country fortunate enough to have no recorded cases of Covid-19, Deitz said: "We thought it's our duty to provide the world with some live sport."

"It just so happens we have our Women's Super League final tomorrow (on Saturday) and we're going to live-stream it around on the world on our Facebook page," he said.

"...We're also going to have a T10 match with our national men's team - an exhibition match - to showcase their skills and their ability."

The matches at the Korman Complex will be live-streamed on the Vanuatu Cricket Facebook page.

Vanuatu Cricket will also be collecting donations, including household items and clothing, for people in Santo where after Cyclone Harold caused extensive damage this month.

Photo Vanuatu Cricket