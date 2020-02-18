Malampa Revivors out to secure first win at the OFC Championship

This was following their 1-1 draw against Lautoka FC last Saturday.

The Vanuatu based team will take on Solomon Islands club the Henderson Eels after forward Andre Batick was shown a red card and will be suspended.

The fans in Luganville came out in droves to the Luganville Soccer City Stadium to support the hometown Revivors and they will ride that wave of support against the Eels.

In the first match today, Fiji’s Lautoka will take on Papua New Guinea’s Lae City FC.

Line ups;

Malampa Revivors FC – 1. Julian MALNAIM, 2. Loic BOULET, 3. Tasso JEFFREY, 4. Jesse KALOPONG, 5. Lency PHILIP, 6. Armando RAVO, 7. Claude ARU, 8. Dondy KILETEIR, 9. Bethuel OLLIE, 10. Ismael EDWARD, 12. Michel SOKSOK, 13. Barry RAVO, 14. Samson WAMILY, 15. Peter MALERE, 16. Azariah SOROMON, 17. Edwin BAI, 30. Jimmy LUKAI

Head Coach – Steve VAREGALI (Vanuatu)

Henderson Eels – 1. Desmond TUTU, 2. Leon KOFANA, 3. Boni PRIDE, 4. Derick TAEBO, 5. Freddie KINI, 7. Timothy BAKALE, 8. Augustine TAGANA, 9. Hudson FELANI, 10. Tuti Zama TANITO, 11. Obed OFEA, 15. Joses NAWO, 16. Augustine WAITA, 17. Sedrick DOLIASI, 18. Rollence MISITANA, 19. Raphael LE’AI, 20. Kennedy WATEMAE, 23. Rodney SURI, 25. Zantas Kabini

Head Coach – Eddie MARAHARE (Solomon Islands)

Lautoka FC – 1. Liam ANDERSON, 2. Jack CAUNTER, 3. Zibraaz SAHIB, 4. Shazil ALI, 5. Poasa BAINIVALU, 7. Dave RADRIGAI, 8. Edward AARON, 9. Edward JUSTIN, 10. Navneel NAND, 11. Alex SANIEL, 13. Shivam NAIDU, 14. Shameel RAO, 15. Sekove FINAU, 17. Merrill NAND, 18. Arami MANUMANUBHAI, 21. Jason THOMAS, 23. Joela BIUVANUA, 24. Tevita RABAKEWA

Head Coach – Ananda SWAMY (Fiji)

Lae City FC – 1. Matheson NASA, 3. Valentine NELSON, 5. Mosie MILUBWA, 6. Troy GUNEMBA, 7. Raymond GUNEMBA, 9. Nigel DABINYABA, 10. Obert BIKA, 11. Joshua OSCAR, 14. Emmanuel SIMON, 15. Philip STEVEN, 16. Gustine VERGARA, 17. Jacob SABUA, 19. Abdias AGUIRRE, 20. Ronald WARISAN, 23. Emmanuel AIREM, 27. Thomas YAGUM, 29. Eddie Managu

Head Coach – Peter GUNEMBA (Papua New Guinea)