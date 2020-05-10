Vanuatu to come up with T10 Super League starting May 21

The country suffered from cyclone Harold last month which reportedly affected more than 1.5 lakh people but the concerned authorities have ensured that COVID-19 doesn’t affect people’s lives now. They have banned the foreign aid workers from the entering the country to help them.

Any supplies that enter the country are being quarantined for three days and are being disinfected to ensure there is no lingering Coronavirus. After recovering from the storm, cricket resumed in the country late in April much to the delight of the fans across the world. Women’s T20 Super League was played in the country and was live streamed world wide as well only to receive an overwhelming response.

Moreover, ahead of the final of the tournament, an Men’s T10 exhibition game was also organised and it received great response as well. After the resounding success of the Women’s tournament, Vanuatu Cricket is set to bring more live sports to the world by organising the T10 Super League later this month.

T10 Super League to start from May 21

Vanuatu Cricket has decided to launch the Men’s T10 Super League domestic competition which will commence from May 21. Even this tournament will be live streamed globally. Interestingly, soon after the Women’s T20 competition, the Men’s 40-over domestic tournament was supposed to commence. But the board has decided to postpone it for some time and replace it with the T10 Super League to cash in on the situation.

Vanuatu Cricket CEO Shane Deitz made the announcement recently on its Facebook page and has cleared that the more details about the tournament will be shared soon on all the social media platforms. Even the national squad players will take part in the T10 domestic competition and going by the result of the exhibition game, one can expect a lot of close matches in Super League.