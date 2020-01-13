Vanuatu fields darts team in Niue

The team will be represented by 8 male and 8 female players.

The members were presented to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee last week.

VASANOC CEO, Henry Tavoa congratulated the management and players for taking initiative to fundraise for the event and also wished them well.

The competition ends on Saturday.

Teams from Niue, Nauru, Tonga and Papua New Guinea are also competing in the event.

The reigning champion country at present is PNG who won the gold medal in 2018 when Vanuatu through PVDA hosted the first ever Pacific Region Championship in Port Vila.