 

Vanuatu Netball workshop focuses on development of sport

BY: Loop Pacific
07:49, May 27, 2020
8 reads

Six teachers and coaches have over two-days learnt basic skills needed to deliver quality netball coaching sessions and develop greater knowledge and understanding of junior players.

The workshop was organised by the Oceania Netball Coach Foundation and was held at the Vanuatu Netball Centre.

The participants represented Onesua Presbyterian College, Pikinini Playtime, and a local netball club.

The lone male participant represented Epauto School.

The first day covered learning activities on ‘ My Team and Me, Dynamic Warm Up, Skill Development – Movement, Ball and Shooting’.

Other sessions looked at Healthy Living, Skill Development – Attack, Defence, Cool Down and Reflections.

The second day looked at Rules of the Game / Positions on Court, Role of the Coach, Effective Coaching – Feedback and Tactical Development.

Participants also discussed the Structure of a Training Session, Game Time and using the Coaching Resource.

The Oceania Coaches Foundation Workshop was made possible through the Pacific Sporting Partnership Project.

 

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu Netball
Author: 
Josephine Navula
  • 8 reads