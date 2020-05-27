Vanuatu Netball workshop focuses on development of sport

The workshop was organised by the Oceania Netball Coach Foundation and was held at the Vanuatu Netball Centre.

The participants represented Onesua Presbyterian College, Pikinini Playtime, and a local netball club.

The lone male participant represented Epauto School.

The first day covered learning activities on ‘ My Team and Me, Dynamic Warm Up, Skill Development – Movement, Ball and Shooting’.

Other sessions looked at Healthy Living, Skill Development – Attack, Defence, Cool Down and Reflections.

The second day looked at Rules of the Game / Positions on Court, Role of the Coach, Effective Coaching – Feedback and Tactical Development.

Participants also discussed the Structure of a Training Session, Game Time and using the Coaching Resource.

The Oceania Coaches Foundation Workshop was made possible through the Pacific Sporting Partnership Project.