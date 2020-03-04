38 young graduates join Vanuatu public service

The internship programme is managed through the Human Resource Development Unit of the Public Service Commission (PSC), known as VIPAM (Vanuatu Institute of Public Administration & Management).

The Chairman of the PSC, Martin Mahe, congratulated the interns for their determination to find and build a career in the Public Service and encouraged them to work hard.

He urged them to not follow some negative corporate cultures and work attitudes that are sometimes demonstrated in the public service.

“It is very import as young public servants to remain committed to your work and loyal to your employer, so that they could effectively and efficiently contribute to the overall Government service delivery to the citizens of this country” Mr Mahe said.

The Government has designed its career Development Programme with three main streams for Internship, Cadetship and Apprenticeship.

The 38 Interns of this year 2020, after satisfactory performances, are a group of the fortunate ones who have transitioned directly into their new permanent positions in Government line agencies under the Public Service Commission.

The PSC is the only commission that has offered and is managing an Internship programme since 2017 under the chairmanship of Mr Mahe.

Photo supplied Caption: PSC Chairman Martin Mahe with the interns after receiving their contracts