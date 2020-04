Australia delivers further humanitarian supplies to Vanuatu

The items include medical supplies, shelter, hygiene and household kits, bed nets, solar lights, birthing kits and water buckets.

Australia has already committed over 300 million vatu to the Government of Vanuatu’s Tropical Cyclone Harold response.

In addition to the provision of humanitarian supplies, Australia is also supporting other sectors such as health, education and policing.

According to the High Commission in Vanuatu, Australia’s assistance will support partners to provide temporary shelters; protect vulnerable people, especially women and children; and provide emergency supplies as Vanuatu responds to this emergency.

Australia complied with strict COVID-19 protocols in delivering its supplies.

Australian Defence Force personnel adopted additional measures including wearing Personal Protective Equipment, providing medical clearances, disinfecting equipment and supplies, and practicing physical distancing.

Australia is coordinating closely with the Government of Vanuatu and other donor partners, including New Zealand and France. Australia stands ready to provide further assistance as required.

