Australia provides further humanitarian relief supplies to Vanuatu

This is the second delivery of humanitarian relief supplies from Australia.

In addition to Australian-funded supplies, the C-17 also carried vital humanitarian supplies from the Government of the United Kingdom as well as Oxfam, Australian Red Cross, Care International, UNICEF and World Vision.

According to the Australian High Commission in Vanuatu, the delivery of relief supplies is part of Australia’s 310 million vatu (AU$4 million) package of immediate relief to Vanuatu which includes funding to support the Government of Vanuatu’s response in health, education and policing; support for logistics; and assistance to international and local NGOs to support Vanuatu’s efforts to provide assistance.

Australia complied with strict COVID-19 protocols in the delivery of supplies.

Australian Defence Force personnel adopted additional measures including wearing Personal Protective Equipment, providing medical clearances, disinfecting equipment and supplies, and practicing physical distancing.

Photo supplied Relief supplies from Australia being disinfected at the airport in Port Vila