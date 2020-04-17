Australia sends cyclone aid to Vanuatu

As part of $US2.5 million relief package, an Australian Air Force plane this week brought items including hygiene, shelter and kitchen kits to Port Vila.

Australia's High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah de Zoeten, said the relief package will be used by the Vanuatu government to support NGO responses on the ground.

She said this could include setting up health centres.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports Australia complied with strict Covid-19 protocols when delivering its aid.

Defence Force personnel wore protective equipment, provided medical clearances and disinfected the supplies.