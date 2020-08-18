Body of late Vanuatu High Commissioner to New Zealand returns home for final rites

Prior to the repatriation, a funeral service for His Excellency was held at St. Ninian's Parish in Wellington on Monday 10 August 2020.

The service was attended by the family of the Late High Commissioner, members of the Diplomatic Corps, New Zealand Government Officials and other dignitaries.

“Our hearts are saddened to farewell our esteemed colleague and friend, the late His Excellency Johnson M.Naviti. Our prayers are with the Naviti family as they return home to Port Vila today,” the Vanuatu High Commission said on social media today.

“We thank the Vanuatu diaspora in New Zealand, the RSE workers and friends of Vanuatu who have provided support to the family and to the Government during this sad time.”

The New Zealand Government is continuing to support the repatriation efforts being undertaken by the Government of Vanuatu.

Today over 100 RSE workers, students and citizens returned home on this special NZDF flight to Vanuatu.

Photo credit: Jimata Andrina Abel/Vanuatu High Commission/Facebook