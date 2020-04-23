China donates VT3million to support TC Harold victims

The supplies consist of sourcing local fresh produce from non-affected areas to supply to families in affected areas.

According to the details of this financial support, one million vatu will go towards sourcing 2000kg of sliced frozen tuna from SinoVan Ltd.

And another million vatu will go to farmers’ associations on Malekula, Ambrym and Efate to supply 1200kg of meat protein.

The remaining one million vatu will go towards the procurement of vegetables and root crops on Tanna, Efate and Malekula, specifically to supply 12,000kg of kumala, manioc, yam and island cabbage.

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng said the embassy is closely following reports of the damage that TC Harold has left in the Northern region, especially in shelter and the food sector.

“China is ready in our capability and capacity to support the Vanuatu government”.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and Biosecurity’s Director General, Moses Amos, who received the funds on behalf of the government, acknowledged the People’s Republic of China for the generous gesture.

“Whilst addressing food security needs for our people, we do not want to create a new disaster such as NCDs”.

DG Amos confirmed the funds will be paid via the government finance system to the suppliers to commence work by the end of the week.

The MALFFB will this week, effect payment of these food items and distribute respectively.