Doctors must unite and lead health services in Vanuatu

The newly elected executives are Dr. Lawrence Boe (President), Dr. Tanya Binihi (Vice President), Dr. Thompson Lango (National Secretary) and Dr. Angelline Phatu-Fa'arondo (National Treasurer).

The incoming VMDA Executive are enthusiastic and eager to see the revived association flourish in the present era and have set their eyes on a horizon aligned with the NSDP Peoples Plan 2030.

After several failed attempts to renew the professional Association, the VMDA incumbents were elected in a special general meeting of the Association in October last year.

The Association President, Dr. Lawrence Boe thanked the outgoing president, Dr. Basil Leodoro for his perseverance in advocating for patient care and for the doctors’ welfare during his four-year term. He also thanked the current financial members for their trust in him and the other executives for the responsibilities and roles they have been elected to uphold.

“Since the association was established in 2000, the main challenge was gaining the trust and credibility of the Association members.

"There were a lot of good things done through VMDA, but internal dispute was a big killer of success.

"When differences are put aside, we all have a common goal that is to give the best quality care we can afford for our patients”, said Dr. Boe.

“Today we can say that we are matured as an association and have a lot to learn from the achievements and struggles of the past.

"We now have a bigger Association with a growing cohort of young ni-Vanuatu medical officers and very experienced senior medical doctors."

The total number of ni-Vanuatu Medical Officers working in Vanuatu is currently 62 with medical doctors serving in all provinces.

All registered doctors, whether local or expatriate working in Vanuatu are invited to become financial members and be part of this prestigious professional association.

Photo supplied Caption: The new Executive Committee of the Vanuatu Medical Doctors Association