EU seeks closer ties with Vanuatu, says new ambassador

Sujiro Seam presented his letters of credence to the President of the Republic of Vanuatu, Moses Obed Tallis in Port-Vila.

He also met with Vanuatu's caretaker prime minister, Charlot Salwai.

According to Mr Seam, they had an in-depth discussion covering taxation, illegal fishing and passports.

The EU sought a closer relationship with Vanuatu beyond development co-operation, to gradual integration in the global economy and deepening political dialogue, he said.

''Vanuatu is a key partner for the EU in the Pacific. Our close friendship with Vanuatu has helped solidify our shared interests, values, security and prosperity.

"The EU is and will remain a friend of Vanuatu on climate change, resilience, biodiversity, ocean, human rights and peace and security,'' he said.

Mr Seam is a French citizen. He, his wife and their two children have moved to Fiji, where his role is based.