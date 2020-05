The group landed at Bauerfield International Airport from Solomon Islands.

They will be placed on quarantine for 14 days in a resort outside Port Vila.

At the same time 30 Fiji nationals who had been stuck in Port Vila boarded the Solomon Airlines plane to be taken to their home.

It is expected that ni-Vanuatu in Fiji will be repatriated over the next few days.

Vanuatu has no confirmed cases of Covid-19 but has the capacity to carry out local coronavirus tests.