Fundraising and Donation Form for TC Harold at NDMO

Communities, organisations or individuals are advised to fill out the form at the NDMO reception should they wish to make any fundraising towards TC Harold victims or before carrying out donations.

The form should only be filled out at the NDMO and should have the name of the person doing the donation, the type contribution or donation and the name of the beneficiary or the person receiving the donation.

The purpose of the form is to ensure proper records of donations and distributions during recovery of TC Harold.

The Council of Ministers’ decision last week stated that all donation or relief gesture towards the victims of TC Harold must be done through the NDMO.