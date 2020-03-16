Luganville launches new NCDs treatment centre

The centre was made possible after a space was allocated by Luganville Municipal Council at Sarakata area for the construction of the NCD hub.

The council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health to work together in addressing NCDs.

Mayor of LMC, Peter Patty and staff of the council joined officials from the Ministry of Health (MoH) in the ground-breaking ceremony which was witnessed by partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO), last week Saturday.

Acting Director of the Department of Public Health, Donald Pelam, said Vt50 million will be allocated for the construction of the facility, which will commence in mid-2020.

Members of the public including school children that were present during the launch were invited to free screening organised by the Department of Health.

The event started with a parade from Unity Shell to Unity Park and ended with awareness and entertainment activities.