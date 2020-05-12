MTTCNVB supports increased content of local agricultural produce in TC Harold disaster response

The contract allows for the supply processed and frozen root crops, fruits and vegetables to the Food and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) secretariat for onward distribution to communities affected by cyclone Harold.

This is in addition to other suppliers currently supplying a variety of food products coordinated through FSAC.

In its first consignment, a total of 5,000 bundles of frozen island cabbage and 5,000kg of frozen banana were processed, stored in a reefer container and handed over to the representative of Agro-processing Sub-cluster Director of Industry, Jimmy Rantes and Director General of MTTCNVB, Roy Mickey Joy. The full order is expected to be completed this week to be handed over to Chairperson of FSAC/DG MALFFB (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Forestry and Biosecurity).

These consignments are in line with immediate priorities outlined in Component 6 (6.2.1 and 6.3.1) of the MALFFB COVID-19 and TC Harold Response and Recovery Plan coordinated through FSAC.

The volumes of frozen banana and island cabbage were organised and supplied by farmers from Epule, North Efate with coordinating support by PIEV. PIEV is a ni-Vanuatu small business enterprise formally established and commenced operation in 2019. The enterprise has been conducting trials of the business since 2013. Since its establishment, the enterprise has exported frozen island cabbage and 10 tonnes of frozen cassava to Auckland NZ in 2019. Prior to all exports, the company reportedly ensures that it meets all the importing and exporting country biosecurity and food security requirements.

During the contract signing event and handover of container load of frozen produce, DG Joy acknowledged the commitment and contribution of PIEV as a private sector to swiftly respond to the request of FSAC through the Agro-processing sub-cluster. The DG stressed that it is important to establish capacity and engage local suppliers such as PIEV, Fine Foods Ltd and others alike in the private sector to be able to respond and contribute in times of disasters on the request of the Government.

In his response, the owner of PIEV, David Seule, said agro-based processing companies are ready to be mobilized to support the government’s immediate disaster response efforts in terms of food supply. Mr Seule said he wants to see more farmers mobilized to support disaster response efforts of the Government to increase local content in emergency food supplies in support of dry and canned rations. He wants to acknowledge the support of Director Rantes for providing the support needed to establish the business.

PIEV is being supported by the Government through MALFFB to expand into a fully-fledged processing facility in Tagabe on the basis on similar support it has accorded to similar agro-processors to achieve the government’s rural development, agriculture and trade development policies.

The DG and PIEV management would like to acknowledge the support of NDMO, Chair FSAC, DG MALFFB, MTTCNVB agencies, other members of the private sector and particularly farmers for their commitment and support to ensure the request can be delivered.