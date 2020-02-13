Port Vila airport installs two intermodal containers to quarantine people suspected with coronavirus

This is to assist in isolating people suspected of carrying the coronavirus.

The containers will be furnished with beds and armchairs, and will temporarily house anyone who is suspected with the deadly virus upon arrival.

Passengers will be kept in the containers for 12 hours of detention and will be monitored by doctors.

Chairman of the task force, Donald Pelam told 96.3 Buzz FM if anyone tests positive after 12 hours, they would be moved to an isolation ward.

He says the task force dropped the idea of using the Te Waikara Dispensary at Fresh Wota 1, however they are reconsidering the plan to use Te Waikara Dispensary.