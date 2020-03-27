State of Emergency now in effect in Vanuatu

All businesses have been ordered to close by 7.30pm.

All transportation and fuel stations in Vanuatu are prohibited to operate after 9pm.

A declaration of the State of Emergency was signed by President Talis Moses Obed on Thursday.

Under the State of Emergency Regulation Order No.35 of 2020, all retail and wholesale shops, kava bars, nightclubs, casinos, bars and restaurants are not essential services.

Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The order defines social as carrying out communal tasks; holding competitions; religious purposes; traditional ceremonies; sporting events; or casual meetings.

Publication of articles on COVID-19 are restricted.

All media outlets must not publish any article on coronavirus unless authorized by NDMO after consultation with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) may issue directions to any ministries, department, statutory entity, community, company or individual to control the spread of COVID-19 and assist with economy recovery.

In his official address the Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Charlot Salwai outlined the actions that the government will be taking to handle the threat at all levels.

Some of these actions are: controlling the movement of people internally, increasing public campaign on protection against COVID-19, ensuring continuation of essential services, enforcing good hygiene practices and social distancing, drinking “kava” at home and encouraging family containment.

Since the outbreak of the virus, alot of measures were provided by the government and Coronavirus Task Force to protect citizens and the country.

Photo supplied Caption: Head of State, Ps Tallis Obed Moses during the declaration of SOE at the State House.