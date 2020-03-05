Vanuatu’s North Pentecost chiefs declare marine ban

Fishing of any kind, mining and burning of trees are completely banned in the area.

The ban was initiated following concerns of rapid resource depletion due to unsustainable practices, the Head of the Maritime and Ocean Affairs Division, Tony Tevi, said in a statement.

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) were on Pentecost to witness the declaration and documentation of the ban.

Mr Tevi said: “Our documentation will help inform the national consultation process of re-defining the possible form and function of traditional governance systems in a national ocean governance framework for Vanuatu.

“The chiefs and their people were resolute about improving the state of their environment using their traditional governance system and management practices.”

MSG Programme Manager for Sustainable Development, Stanley Wapot, said “the ceremony reflects the inseparable link of the terrestrial and marine environment in Melanesian custom, bringing the significance of programming and implementing resilience efforts in the sub-region through a ridge to reef lens”.

In a vibrant multicolored ceremony marked by variegated ‘nakarie’ leaves, renowned red kastom mats, rhythmic custom beat of drums, ceremonial dancing and the chant of an elated community, Chiefs Vanuaroroa Ham Lini, Tungorotavola Robson Siro and Bwatuntuna Simon Lini received from the clansman the ‘livoalas’ (pigs’ tusks) and red mats which are prerequisites for the custom ban declaration.

The chiefs proceeded to conduct the necessary custom payment exchanges before erecting three elongated limestone rocks upon the ‘livoalas’.

The three chiefs concluded the ceremony by washing off their body paints in the sea-reflecting the ban in a traditional symbol.

One of the chiefs, Selwyn Garu said: “It is important to note that the ceremony is binding all people in kastom. The ‘livoalas’ represent the point for any kastom fine or penalty when there is a breach of the ban.”

Mr Wapot, representing MSG was given the opportunity to exchange participate in the custom to mark the commencement of the ban and the rehabilitation of the protected areas.

Mr Wapot, the chiefs and members of the community plant more than 30 seedlings of coastal trees.

Photo supplied Caption: High chiefs performing the custom ceremony to declare the ban