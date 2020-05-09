Vanuatu’s President receives video call from Australia’s Governor General

Australia’s Governor-General and Mrs Hurley expressed their sincere condolences for the devastation and loss of life caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold and thanked the people of Vanuatu for supporting those affected by bushfires and COVID-19 in Australia. ‘Vanuatu is in our prayers’, said the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley.

The heads of state spoke about the strong relationship between Vanuatu and Australia and the importance of the friendship as Vanuatu celebrates its 40th anniversary of independence.

The category 5 cyclone caused widespread devastation in the northern islands of Vanuatu one month ago.

Damage was extensive in Espiritu Santo where Harold first made landfall.

Two people lost their lives during the cyclone.

Photo supplied