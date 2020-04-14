Vanuatu Acting DPM raises concern over TC Harold response

“Without the support of the private sector and surveillance by Australian and NZ military aircraft, I’m not sure our most affected communities would have received any help at all,” Mr Napat said.

“If the director general and the director of NDMO cannot coordinate an immediate response they should both consider resigning.”

“Concerns have been raised at the slow response time from the National Disaster Management Office to communities affected by Cyclone Harold.

Mr Napat, himself a former director general of NDMO said the current slow and disorganised response to TC Harold was likely to contribute to more fatalities.

“After TC Pam we had choppers and planes in the sky, food aid being dropped, the injured being rescued. Shelter and water was provided. We’re now five days post-Cyclone and I am told, many many villages are yet to receive any help at all.”

Reports the latest confirmed victim, an elderly woman waited three days for medical care.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected by TC Harold.

“The Vanuatu Government has committed VT125 million from the emergency fund but we need to ensure we are acting in the best interests of all.”

Minister Napat said the situation was now critical and called on the NDMO to make the right decision.

“If you are not capable, if lives are being put further at risk then you are not the right people for the job. Our communities need leadership and urgent help. The time to act has past - we must catch up immediately.”

Since last weekend electricity and water supplies have been restored in Luganville and the NDMO started distribution of relief items to some parts of Santo and Malekula.

Photo supplied Caption: Acting Deputy Prime Minister Jotham Napat