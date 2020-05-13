Vanuatu and France eye closer cooperation

Fournier met Prime Minister, Bob Loughman Tuesday in Port Vila.

They have expressed common views that Vanuatu and France are brothers for a long time, even before Vanuatu's independence in 1980.

PM Loughman assured Ambassador Fournier that Vanuatu will continue to engage with France directly or through New Caledonia to enhance their cordial relationship and promote each others interests.

"I want to convey my people's appreciation to the people and Government of France for the various assistance over the past year to my country - and I want to assure you that my Government will continue to maintain and promote the French language in Vanuatu because it is enshrined in our Constitution and it is part of our rich heritage we gained from our political independence", the PM said.

He said Vanuatu signed a Trade Agreement last year with New Caledonia and his Government intends to continue on that path but there has to be practical implementation happening on the ground.

"Maybe supplies is an issue now which we are working to address commercial production and value addition but at least we have a framework in place" he pointed out.

Ambassador Fournier stated that France will always stand with Vanuatu by heart despite the distance between the two countries, and NC is the link.

He told the PM that he is working hard to get the French aid agency Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) back into servicing Vanuatu.

And on the request of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Fournier assured the head of Government that they are already working on the reconstruction project of the Luganville Municipal Town Hall.

PM Loughman has also thanked France and New Caledonia for assisting Vanuatu i the blood test against the Covid-19.

Both dignitaries have agreed that France should continue to support the CARTV agricultural research center in Santo and that Vanuatu and New Caledonia should look at the opportunities of opening up the air borders between the two countries to allow some initial movements of business people and ordinary citizens to travel but under continued strict health protocols.

"Today New Caledonia is free from Covid-19 and maybe the two countries' task forces should look at the possibilities of some exchanges to take place" Ambassador Fournier said.