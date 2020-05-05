Vanuatu church donates to disaster office

The Presbyterian Church of Vanuatu also handed over food, clothes and kitchen utensils to office.

Pastor Alain Nafuki, who is also the Chairman of the Vanuatu Christian Council, said it was only proper that his church give a helping hand because of its history.

In 1979 the church selected five of its pastors and gave them leave of duty to enter the first Walter Lini Government to plot the way to independence.

Mr Nafuki said he hoped the funding was aimed at helping distribute food to Cyclone Harold victims on Santo, Pentecost and Malekula and Epi and volcanic ash fall victims on Tanna.