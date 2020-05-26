Vanuatu Council of Ministers approves VT400million to upgrade roads

The main initiative to improve the road condition in Port Vila came about because Vanuatu is hosting the Pacific Islands Forum meeting, scheduled shortly after the independence celebration on 30 July.

However, it is yet to be decided if PIF would be cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the 40th Independence Anniversary event, Fred Samuel, said upgrade works have already begun in Port Vila with a new road at Colardeau to Independence Park being cleared before it will be sealed.

“Over 100 unemployed locals, mostly those, who lost jobs to COVID-19 will be hired including contractors to complete the construction projects,” said Samuel.

“It’s an opportunity to give them a means of income during this difficult time.

“These projects will not only complement our country 40th anniversary but will remain serviceable for years to come.”

He added that some roads are to be resealed while other existing segments will require asphalt pavement and new sealing, such as Teouma to Tamanu road

Road formation and sealing is required at Vila North Ohlen Mataso, Blandiere core roads, Anabrou, Blacksands, Manples to Blacksands, Malapoa roads and Elluk.

Some road sections that need asphalt overlay are State House to Joint Court, Tropical Market to Vila Central Hospital to Colardeau and Independence Precinct Road.

However, pothole patching and resealing, light grading and spot improvement and concrete pavement will also be conducted on some main roads in Luganville Town and around Santo.