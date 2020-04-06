Vanuatu develops first locally made hand sanitizer

Managing Director, Lesly Batty said the new product conforms to the formula approved by the World Health Organization, and is made mostly from local ingredients which they could find in their own factory.

She added that the new product contains 83% alcohol, their wonderful sandalwood soap that provides glycerol and sandalwood water to soften your hands, and hydrogen peroxide.

Mrs Batty also said they could not use alcohol at first, however the Craft which owns Tusker, kindly sold it to them at a cheap price on the condition that the final product be sold as cheaply as possible for everyone to afford.

The new sanitizer product comes in three sizes, which are; 60ml dispenser for VT400, 150ml for VT750

It is available at the Summit Health & Body Shop at the Tanna Coffee Factory, which is next door to Sama Sama Store on Mele Road.

Many shops around the country have run out of hand sanitizers and others are reported to be running low on stock.