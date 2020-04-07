Vanuatu domestic air services to resume

Services had been suspended as precautionary measures due to Tropical Cyclone Harold which caused extensive destruction in parts of the country.

Following the notice of resumption of services Tuesday, Air Vanuatu announced that domestic passenger services will resume as of Friday 10 April 2020.

Air Vanuatu said it received the official notice of resumption of domestic services from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vanuatu (CAAV) and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) at lunchtime Tuesday.

Air Vanuatu Reservation team will contact customers currently with confirmed tickets to inform them of their departure details.

“Priority will be given to customers with existing bookings on Air Vanuatu, originally planned to travel prior to NDMO’s domestic travel ban coming into effect.

Our call center team will contact relevant customers and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we are working through this situation,” said Sindy Metsan, Air Vanuatu Manager Commercial Vanuatu.

Our Sales offices in Port-Vila and Airport Domestic will be open for new bookings as of this Friday 10 April 2020 from 08:00am through to 04:30pm. Social distancing and hand washing rules are applicable in all Air Vanuatu’s offices open to the general public.

Charter flights are available as of Wednesday 8 April 2020 by contacting charter@airvanuatu.vu

“We are working very closely with NDMO, CAAV and AVL on all possible operational windows to allow our domestic flights to service the islands mostly affected by TC Harold. We remain available to any emergency relief services and will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to facilitate these services,” said Derek Nice, Air Vanuatu Chief Executive Officer.

Photo Air Vanuatu