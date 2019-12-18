Vanuatu govt proposes $US492m 2020 budget

Finance Minister Gaetan Pikioune said they had allowed for a series of major events in Vanuatu next year, reports The Daily Post.

Those included the general elections, the 40th independence anniversary celebrations, hosting of the Pacific Islands Forum summit, and Vanuatu's graduation from Least Developed Countries status by December next year.

Mr Pikioune told Parliament it was a budget that would focus on building and improving the life of the people through business opportunities, improving service delivery, infrastructure, education, good healthcare, and resilience to natural disasters.