Vanuatu Govt to take care of medical evacuation cost for TC Harold victims

The Director of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), Abraham Nasak, said the medical evacuation after TC Harold is part of the disaster response thus, the government is responsible for repatriation.

The statement from NDMO acknowledged Brothers for Life (B4L) for meeting the cost of repatriating a family of four from Sauriki in southwest Santo on Friday last week.

The family which had their plane tickets paid by B4L were part of a group of 17 victims flown to Port Vila for further medical attention.

B4L has also indicated that it will also purchase plane tickets for another family from south Santo once they are discharged from VCH

The Director of Corporate and Planning Services at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Russel Tamata, said a communique was sent to the Director General (DG) of the MoH and Director of VCH last Friday concerning the travel of TC Harold victims medevaced to Port Vila.

The content of the document states the process for the repatriation of TC Harold victims will be met by NDMO, according to the statement from NDMO.

Director Tamata said, “The Health and NDMO Logistic Teams will ensure that all return arrangements for the rest of the hospitalized victims are met so they can return home safely.

“The process is that, following the patient’s discharge, VCH Administration gives all the details of the patient to the Health Logistics Team, which will then be passed on to NDMO to cover the cost of returning home”.