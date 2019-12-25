Vanuatu healthcare must be priority - MP

Speaking on health issues in Parliament, John Sala said the country needed more qualified doctors and nurses, better health facilities and more money so objectives could be met.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports Mr Sala saying their needed to be more invested in life support machines and equipment in intensive care units in the existing hospitals in Port Vila and Luganville Santo.

He also questioned why, after 39 years of independence, the country was still maintaining contradictory policies - such as allowing unhealthy imported food into the country while also advocating healthy local foods.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Vanuatu Parliament