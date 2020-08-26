Vanuatu looks to agriculture to help diversify economy

The economy, which is mostly held up by tourism, has been ruined by the collapse of the visitor market since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our correspondent in Port Vila said 20 percent of the government's budget was being diverted to the Ministry of Agriculture to revive the country's once vibrant cooperatives.

The cash injection aimed to help the cooperatives trade their agricultural products throughout the country and overseas.

The government was also reported to have established a committee to oversee a development fund to help small farmers establish projects, including chicken farms and fish farms.