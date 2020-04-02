Vanuatu mourns artist Francis Rurunavira

The Daily Post reports Mr Rurunavira was a member of the Wan Smolbag theatre company since 1994 and a founding member of the Rainbow Disability Theatre group.

He also represented Vanuatu at para table tennis, including at the 2017 Mini Games.

Wan Smolbag said Mr Rurunavira made tremendous contributions throughout Vanuatu, especially in addressing the rights of people with special needs.

The Vanuatu Paralympic Committee said he made a difference to the lives of disabled people across Vanuatu.

And the Vanuatu Cricket Association said Mr Rurunavira was vital to inclusive sport in the country, paving the way for people living with disabilities.