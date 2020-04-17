Vanuatu NDMO clarifies all foreign supplies must be processed in Port Vila

She made the statement following public criticisms about the response time from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to communities affected by Cyclone Harold.

Mrs Garaebiti, who is also the Director General of the Ministry of Climate Change, says all relief items must be cleaned, disinfected in Port Vila, to minimise the risk of spreading the deadly Coronavirus/COVID-19 before distribution of the items to the affected areas.

“According to strict measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all personal handling relief items from international aircrafts in Port Vila must wear protective gears, all relief items must go through disinfection, and the process could take up to 3 days in Port Vila before the NDMO can start distribution”

“Capacity to carry out such duties is only in Port Vila because it is less impacted by TC Harold.

We all know that COVID-19 started in China and the WHO declared the virus pandemic therefore the NDMO will be very strict with relief supplies donated from foreign countries.

Mrs Garaebiti confirmed that most of the relief supplies have already been sent to Santo, Pentecost and other affected areas.

She also reminded associated partners, civil societies and charitable sponsors for any donations wishing to be made, to first liaise with the NDMO to coordinate the transportation of relief supplies to affected islands in need.

Photo supplied Caption: Chairlady of the National Disaster Committee, Esline Garaebiti