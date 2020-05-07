Vanuatu NDMO continues with relief supplies to affected islands

The Logistics Cluster-led by NDMO has organised 12 shipments of food and non-food items relief supplies since April 10, when the first shipment of relief supplies by MV Young Blood left Port Vila for Bwatnapni in Pentecost.

According to the Logistics Team, ten shipments have already transported relief supplies to the northern islands for TC Harold response, while two shipments to the island of Tanna for the Ash-Fall victims.

The ten shipments to the Northern provinces have visited the following ports, Bwatnapni, Melsisi, Pangi and Namaram in Pentecost, North Ambrym, Craig Cove, Taveak, Ranon and Olal in Ambrym, Litzlitz and Norsup in Malekula, Lolowai in Ambae, Luganville in Santo. All shipments for the Tanna Ash-Fall response arrived at Lenakel in Tanna where distribution is being coordinated.

Most relief supplies shipped to the affected islands consist of dry food rations, water, non-food items such as tents, tarpaulins, medical supplies, fuel and other donated items amongst others.

The ships also transported relief goods coming from overseas after being released from the quarantine area at Bauerfield International Airport in Port Vila to comply with COVID-19 process also currently in place.

NDMO continues to coordinate with in-country humanitarian partners for immediate relief supplies for the most affected areas and more shipments will leave Port Vila this week to continue with the response.

The main guiding documents for TC Harold Response include the National Disaster Plan and the National Cyclone Support Plan which specifies cyclone preparedness and response arrangements for Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: NDMO team loads ships with relief supplies in Port Vila