Vanuatu participates in Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition

The competition attracted 123 contestants and 112 teachers.

Europe represented the biggest number of participants whilst Oceania had 12.

Malapoa College, Year 11 student Grace Bule went on behalf of Vanuatu.

Bule defeated 30 contestants and 12 team leaders in Port Vila to gain entry into the Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competition.

The main objective of the bridge competition is to expose foreign students to the Chinese language, especially on how to read and write in Chinese.

In China students who were eliminated from the competition had the opportunity to experience the culture and scenery of the Chinese.

In Zhengzhou City, students visited high schools – they attended morning art classes, ate lunch with students and experienced Chinese high school student life.

They visited the Kungfu School which taught over 10,000 students. They also visited the Shaolin Temple, where the famous Jacky Chan begun his Kungfu classes.

The highlights of the visit to China for the foreign students and their leaders were the visits to the Olympic International Stadium in Beijing, the Bird’s Nest and the Great Wall of China.

In China the programme began in Beijing where participants took part in a two day cultural experiences before travelling to Henan Province for the competition proper.

Bule travelled to China for the semi-finals and finals.

She was accompanied on the trip by her Class tutor, Jill Bule Bibi.

Photo supplied Caption: Grace Bule at the Birds Nest in Beijing, China