Vanuatu PM urges donors to help Government respond to people's urgent needs post-TC Harold

He was addressing the opening of the Donor Round Table meeting at the Melanesian Hotel yesterday (Wednesday) at the Melanesian Hotel in Port Vila.

The Government wants a better coordination of assistance towards TC Harold recovery including a shorter processing of deliveries and response in a timely manner.

"People are still suffering from the aftermath of TC Harold and therefore a step up coordination is needed to ensure we deliver the recovery programme as soon as possible", says the head of Government.

He also reiterated that both the donor countries and assistance agencies have the same response target with the national Government - it is the people of this country and they must be treated as priority in this programme.

An initial report that was presented to the Government a few weeks ago on the losses & damages caused by TC Harold which hit the islands on 6 April stated that the total value of damage is vt 62 billion. The component that will be addressed by the donor round table discussion today is vt 28 billion.

The Recovery Operations Centre (ROC) and the Department of Strategic Planning and Air Coordination under the Prime Minister Office are hosting the donor talks towards the country addressing the reconstruction of the public infrastructure facilities damaged by TC Harold.

Prime Minister Loughman has stated before Independence Day this year that the recovery programme will commence this month.

He also requested that the forum must also set some understanding on how Vanuatu can continue to be assisted in dealing effectively with the battle against Covid-19.

All donor country representatives and aid agencies presently in the country are all present at the one whole day consultations meeting.