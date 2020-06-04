Vanuatu to take up roles of MSG Chairman and post of Director General

The panel of recruitment has apparently met and should come up with its recommendations at the next MSG Leaders meeting for official endorsement.

The Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur will have the honor to make the announcement of the new Director General of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) when he soon takes over the chairmanship of the organisation.

Vanuatu is looking forward to take over the chairmanship of the sub regional organizstion when it is handed over by the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marabe.

Leaders of the five Melanesian countries have not decided yet when they will hold the next Leaders meeting but they are hoping that once the countries lift their borders’ access restrictions, they will consult each other on possible dates.

The Acting Director General George Hoa’au has advised the Vanuatu Prime Minister that the Secretariat can facilitate communication between the Melanesians Leaders when countries are still under the lockdown situation.

He also assured PM Loughman that based on the rotational format, it’s Vanuatu turn to take on the position of Director General of the MSG.

Photo supplied